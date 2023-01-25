Shah Rukh Khan's fans dance, play dhol outside Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy to celebrate Pathaan’s release; WATCH

It is a big day for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans as one of the much-awaited films Pathaan has finally hit the theatres today. As we have already said that Pathaan is not just a film but an emotion for many and the excitement to see SRK on the silver screen after almost 4 years is massive. Since morning social media is buzzing with reviews about Pathaan and fans are gushing over everything about the film. Scroll down to check out the video of fans dancing and celebrating the release of Pathaan.

A popular Shah Rukh Khan fan page on Twitter with the name Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club took to their official handle and shared a fun video. In the video, we can see many fans gathered outside Mumbai’s popular Gaiety Galaxy theatre. They can be seen dancing right in front of a big SRK poster with Pathaan posters in their hands. Dhol can be heard playing in the background and fans can also be heard hooting and shouting in excitement. Well, we must say that SRK’s comeback has really made his fans excited and happy. Sharing this video, the fan page wrote, “BLOCKBUSTER MAUSAM AT #GAIETY!! 😍 Any @iamsrk release is a festival for SRKians and #Pathaan is no different! Full on celebrations have begun already!!”

Shah Rukh Khan on doing an action film

In a recent interview, Shah Rukh recalled how he convinced Aditya Chopra and Pathaan director, Siddharth Anand, to make an action film with him four years ago. While speaking to cricketer Robin Uthappa, the superstar shared, "Now I am about 57. Four years ago, I was 53 and was feeling a little weak. Injuries were there, surgeries were there, but I thought I should do something that I haven’t done before. I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘Ek action picture banao'."

He went on to reveal that they told him that he would get tired while doing an actioner. He added, "I asked them to at least try. I told them, ‘I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best’."