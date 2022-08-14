Shah Rukh Khan fans excited for Pathaan after his cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha, trend #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him on the silver screen. Well, SRK has been away from the action for the past couple of years. Since his last release Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, King Khan has had no releases. But now it looks like Shah Rukh is back and fans cannot keep calm. The Dear Zindagi actor was recently seen in his second successful cameo of the year in Laal Singh Chaddha. Ever since fans saw him in the film, they cannot stop talking about the actor and it looks like the wait of his fans for Pathaan has become even more difficult. Maybe that is why his fans have been trending #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow on Twitter.

Netizens trend #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow

One of the fans wrote, “Come any circumstance, We are ready to combat it, TOGETHER. Let Nothing...Nothing spoil your theatrical experience, watching the most special movie @iamsrk #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow.” Another fan wrote, “Pathaan will lift up the Bollywood. Mark this tweet. #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow.” A third fan wrote, “2023 is going to be a year full of SRK films and we can’t keep calm! #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow on 25th Jan 2023.” Yet another fan wrote, “Can't wait to watch the hysteria unveil.I only watch #ShahRukhKhan movies in theatre multiple times in multiplex and single screen with whole group of friends. It's festival for us. #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow.”

Check out the tweets:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s fantasy drama Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4 year hiatus, he is returning back on the silver screen with three big films namely Pathaan directed by Sidharth Anand, and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, and Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. His daughter Suhana Khan will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s next film The Archies, which will also release in 2023.

