Shah Rukh Khan fans get the perfect Eidi as he greets them from Mannat in a true King style, AbRam joins

Everyone is in celebration mode today as it is Eid. This festival is being celebrated with great pomp and show but for Shah Rukh Khan fans, the celebrations have just begun. Since morning, like every year, several fans had gathered outside his Mumbai home Mannat just to get a glimpse of their favourite star. SRK made sure to not disappoint the crowd desperately waiting for him in this scorching heat and gave the best Eidi they could expect. He made an appearance and greeted his fans and wished them Eid.

Shah Rukh Khan makes an appearance on Eid

Like every year, Shah Rukh Khan came out to the stands of his bungalow Mannat, climbed on the top from where his fans could see him and greeted them. The actor looked dapper in casual attire. He wore a white plain tee over a black tee and completed his look with white shoes and sunglasses. He waved at all his fans who could not stop screaming and shouting his name. From ‘namaste’ to ‘Salaam’ he did everything and also sent flying kisses. Indeed, this must have made his fans Eid a special one. His little one AbRam Khan also came out with his dad and waved at the fans.

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

SRK is currently shooting for Atlee's Jawan in the city. It also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. He also has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Suhana will make her Bollywood debut this year with The Archies while Aryan will make his debut as a director soon.

