Shah Rukh Khan fans have double reason to celebrate as they can watch DDLJ, Pathaan in theatres; Here's how

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most loved on-screen couples. They have worked together in several films and impressed the audience with their magical chemistry. But one film that is still continuing to win hearts is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It is the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film also starred Mandira Bedi, Parmeet Sethi, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher and others. Released in 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has a fan base from all age groups. It is now all set to release again across India on the occasion of Valentine's Day. DDLJ will be released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Vellore, Trivandrum.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's DDLJ to release again in theatres Confirming the development, Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF said that the film will release on February 10 and will be screened for a week. He said, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), the longest-running film in the history of cinema, has become synonymous to romance for India and Indians for generations since its historic release. We are constantly requested by the audience and fans, through the year, for a wider showcasing of the film so that they can, again and again, watch this milestone-setting film with their friends and family in theatres! This year, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, we are making their wish come true. DDLJ will be screened across India, starting Feb 10, for a period of one week only."

Fans of Shah Rukh are currently enjoying his recently released film Pathaan in theatres. The film has created havoc at the box office. His fans have another reason to celebrate now. Rohan shared, "YRF & SRK are not only synonymous with delivering Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters but also for collaborating on films which have redefined the Indian film industry and have had a lasting cultural impact." He further also spoke about how Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is repeating history like DDLJ. He continued, "It is an amazing coincidence that DDLJ, an all-time blockbuster, was released by YRF during its 25th-year celebrations & this year, history has repeated itself with Pathaan as it has become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide (original format) during YRF’s 50-year celebrations."

Rohan hopes that Pathaan and DDLJ will be a visual treat for the audience during Valentine's week. "We are thrilled to give the audience an opportunity to watch DDLJ and Pathaan, which are going to run simultaneously on the big screen, during this period. YRF has been fortunate to become home to India’s biggest cinematic IP’s including DDLJ and Pathaan from YRF’s Spy Universe and we hope both these films make up for an amazing viewing experience for people during Valentine’s week," concluded Rohan.

