Shah Rukh Khan fans leave 'take care' poster outside Mannat; 'We Stand With Aryan Khan' trends on Twitter

Days after and 's 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was detained and arrested by the NCB in a drugs raid case, fans have been pouring out with support. Not just on social media but even offline, fans have been thronging to SRK's residence in Mumbai in Mannat to express their solidarity with the actor.

On Tuesday evening, SRK's fans began tweeting in support of Aryan Khan and used the hashtag 'We Stand With '. The trend only grew over time as fans even created a logo with the symbol of show of hands in support of Aryan Khan. Fans also created different profile and used the logo as the display photo of such profiles.

Offline, Shah Rukh Khan's fans reached Mannat and placed a printed poster outside the main gate of his bungalow. The poster was a collage of SRK's photos and a message that read, "We all fans from from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take Care King." The image was shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club on Twitter, which SRK also follows.

One fan in support of Aryan wrote, "Our boy is going to come out of this clean. We know that. #WeStandWithSRK #WeStandWithAryanKhan." Another fan profile shared a photo of a smiling Aryan Khan in the NCB van and tweeted, "The confidence in his smile that he didn't done anything wrong.... #WeStandWithAryanKhan."

Take a look at some of the tweets in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan:

We Love You King and We Stand With You pic.twitter.com/SE6r9PpTMg — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 5, 2021

The confidence in his smile that he didn't done anything wrong.... #WeStandWithAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/oLS0wMomlG — IamshahRukh (@RukhIamshah) October 5, 2021

Our boy is going to come out of this clean. We know that.#WeStandWithSRK#WeStandWithAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/UsRlmmUX0l — varnika too (@shahsgirly) October 5, 2021

