Shah Rukh Khan fans stunned as London theater screens Jawan's second half first; Internet REACTS

Ever since the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, fans from all over the globe have been celebrating it like a festival. A large number of fans can be seen flocking to the theatres. The dedicated fans don't want to miss out on the chance to witness their favorite stars setting the big screen on fire. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film stars Nayanthara as the female lead, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureishi and Sunil Grover amongst others. While fans are going crazy over the magnum opus after watching the euphoria around King Khan, in an unusual series of events, a viral video from London shows an ardent SRK fan going to watch Jawan but ends up being disappointed as the theater mistakenly played only the second part of Atlee’s directorial, leaving the audience perplexed at what just happened!

An SRK fan witnessed what can be a nightmare for a cine-lover!

Quite an amusing video on the internet has been going viral from London. Actually, an ardent SRK fan went to watch Jawan with utmost excitement, but little did they know that their cinematic experience would be ruined in a very short time. Actually, the theater mistakenly played only the second part of Jawan, leaving the audience baffled. In response to this, they can also be seen demanding a refund for their tickets. The video was posted by the fan on her social media handle which went viral like a forest fire. Have a look at the video:

Netizens reacted hilariously to the VIRAL video

Just a day after posting it, the video has crossed over 3.4 million views, with social media users reacting amusingly to it. A user wrote, "This is the saddest thing on the internet today (with laughter emojis); another user wrote, "Even if you got refund, they still ruined SRK’s movie for you". Another user joked, "The funniest part is pure theatre main kisi ko pata hi nai chala", "Once in a lifetime experience, bro", wrote another.

A curious user also asked if they got the refund, as he commented, "Most important question! Did you all got the refund??" to which the fan replied, "yes, we did".

About Jawan

Needless to say, with a mammoth amount of stardom at a global level, only Shah Rukh Khan can flex about pulling the crowd to the theaters in the overseas market. After Jawan's release, it has been creating massive records. People have been hailing Atlee’s direction and Shah Rukh Khan’s performance really well.

It is worth mentioning that, released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the film had a gigantic weekend in India, where it collected around Rs 282.50 crore net in 4 days in all languages.

The film was released on September 7th, last week.

