Shah Rukh Khan fans trend the Baadshah of Bollywood on Twitter as he completes 28 years in films

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have taken to a Twitter trend to celebrate the actor as June 25, 2020, marks 28 years since his debut film Deewana. Check out some of the tweets here.

is rightly known as the King of Bollywood and over the years, he has managed to win over the hearts of millions of fans with the fine work he has done. The actor is indeed a celebrity who has made a place in Bollywood and this is one that will always remain his and continues to be a matter of celebration for all the films and shows and work he has done. Fans of the actor never miss out on a chance to celebrate him and hence, they are back at it again today.

June 25, 2020, marks 28 years since the actor's debut film Deewana released and so, it also marks 28 years of the actor in Bollywood. Every year, around the same time, and on his birthdays and on all other occasions of his film anniversaries, fans have turned social media into a celebration of the actor and today, happens to be no less. Fans have flooded Twitter with kind words for the actor and about the films he has done and in fact, they have gotten all creative in expressing their love for Shah Rukh. Hence, they have taken to trend Shah Rukh Khan as well as the hashtag 28 golden years of SRK on Twitter.

Check out some of the tweets for Shah Rukh Khan here:

Shah Rukh Khan is the most mentioned Bollywood Star in South Movie Industries whether they mention him by reciting his proverbs or doing his iconic pose. They never fail to give him tribute. @iamsrk The Most Loved Bollywood Star in South and Pan-Indian Star.#28GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/tDbXJQ1OA9 — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) June 24, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan has countless global achievements, but perhaps his greatest is giving hope to outsiders and all those who have impossible dreams. There are so many aspiring hopefuls from humble backgrounds, who cited @iamsrk as their role model. #28GoldenYearsOfSRK — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) June 24, 2020

Here is a collection of all our SRK animes, for the flashback down the memory lane of the journey of the world's biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan #28GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/fkJgBxyFKY — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) June 24, 2020

When @iamsrk visited France, people went crazy for him. This is the reaction of the place where Bollywood films don't release often. Only Shah Rukh Khan can make Western World People crazy for South Asian Man. His Charm is inevitable!#28GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/EEAH2L0REZ — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) June 24, 2020

More than 80 films, almost 300 awards, 5 Doctorates, Bought own cricket teams, founded Meer foundation, becomes world's richest actors and the KING of the world! Remember the name SHAH RUKH KHAN#28GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/ibmQIrfkFQ — Ilyazz Shaikh (@IlyazzSrkian) June 24, 2020

With This Poem I Would Like To Express My Gratitude Towards SRK..!! So On The Occasion Of #28GoldenYearsOfSRK..My New Poem On @iamsrk Titled "SHAH RUKH KHAN : THE INSPIRATIONAL STORY" Is Here..Hope u All Will Like It..@SRKUniverse @SRKCHENNAIFC @TeamSRKWarriors @iampayalghosh pic.twitter.com/dSPVD1W8s9 — VRAJ SHAH (@Iamvraj7) June 24, 2020

It is never less to see Shah Rukh Khan as many times in a day , as many times in a year , as many times in your life and same for the entertainment. #28GoldenYearsOfSRK @iamsrk @iamsrkclub @RedChilliesEnt @pooja_dadlani @BilalS158 @teamsrkfc pic.twitter.com/j38fcBuOlI — TeamSRKNepal (@teamsrknepal) June 24, 2020

ALSO READ: Kajol's reply to fan asking if Shah Rukh Khan is best will make SRK sing his Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani song

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Zero, co-starring and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ever since, fans have been waiting for the actor to make an announcement about his next project, however, there has been no confirmation just yet. None the less, reports have it that we will see him in a cameo role in and 's upcoming film Brahmastra.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×