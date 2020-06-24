  1. Home
Shah Rukh Khan fans trend the Baadshah of Bollywood on Twitter as he completes 28 years in films

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have taken to a Twitter trend to celebrate the actor as June 25, 2020, marks 28 years since his debut film Deewana. Check out some of the tweets here.
14408 reads Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan fans trend the Baadshah of Bollywood on Twitter as he completes 28 years in filmsShah Rukh Khan fans trend the Baadshah of Bollywood on Twitter as he completes 28 years in films
Shah Rukh Khan is rightly known as the King of Bollywood and over the years, he has managed to win over the hearts of millions of fans with the fine work he has done. The actor is indeed a celebrity who has made a place in Bollywood and this is one that will always remain his and continues to be a matter of celebration for all the films and shows and work he has done. Fans of the actor never miss out on a chance to celebrate him and hence, they are back at it again today.

June 25, 2020, marks 28 years since the actor's debut film Deewana released and so, it also marks 28 years of the actor in Bollywood. Every year, around the same time, and on his birthdays and on all other occasions of his film anniversaries, fans have turned social media into a celebration of the actor and today, happens to be no less. Fans have flooded Twitter with kind words for the actor and about the films he has done and in fact, they have gotten all creative in expressing their love for Shah Rukh. Hence, they have taken to trend Shah Rukh Khan as well as the hashtag 28 golden years of SRK on Twitter.

Check out some of the tweets for Shah Rukh Khan here:

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ever since, fans have been waiting for the actor to make an announcement about his next project, however, there has been no confirmation just yet. None the less, reports have it that we will see him in a cameo role in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Brahmastra.

