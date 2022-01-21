Shah Rukh Khan fans trend 'We Miss You SRK' amid his absence from Twitter since Aryan Khan's case

With an army of supporters and loved ones, Shah Rukh Khan is called the ‘King of Bollywood’ for a reason. His screen presence charms the audience and the style of romance woos the ladies. However, the Badshah is missing in action from the glamour world for a long time. His last movie Zero was released in the year 2018 and he has not interacted with his fans on Twitter since his son Aryan Khan’s arrest happened last year. On Thursday evening, his fans expressed their feelings on social media and trended 'We Miss You SRK'.

Fans took to Twitter to express their emotions and how eagerly they are waiting to hear from Shah Rukh Khan. They have been trending ‘We Miss You SRK’ in the hashtag and are tweeting old photos, videos and best memories of SRK. They also requested Shah Rukh to at least organise his famous ‘AskSRK’ on Twitter, which is basically a question-answer thread. A fan tweeted, “It has been 4 month #WeMissYouSRK hope he will be back soon.” Another fan wrote, “Bollywood isn’t Bollywood without you.”

See some of tweets here:

SRK’s son Aryan Khan got arrested in drugs on cruise case in Mumbai last year. He and his friend Arbaaz Merchant spent a month in Arthur Road Jail and then were released on bail with conditions. Since then, SRK has not made any public tweets.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the film ‘Pathan’ which is directed by Siddharth Anand. He also has Atlee’s next and a cameo in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 lined up.

ALSO READ: What did Johnny Lever say that cracked up Shah Rukh Khan and everyone else on stage? Watch! #Throwback