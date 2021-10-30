Shah Rukh Khan fans trend 'Welcome Home Aryan Khan' on Twitter as his son returns to Mannat after being jailed

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Oct 30, 2021 01:19 PM IST  |  24.1K
   
Aryan out of jail
Shah Rukh Khan fans trend 'Welcome Home Aryan Khan' on Twitter as his son returns to Mannat after being jailed

After 3 weeks of staying in Arthur Road jail in an alleged drug bust, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is now back at Mannat. The superstar's son was released on bail on Saturday morning after Bombay High Court passed the verdict this week. SRK's bodyguard Ravi was seen escorting him out of jail after his release. The 23-year-old was seen walking out with his mask on. As soon as visuals of Aryan being released from jail came out, fans began to trend 'Welcome Home Aryan Khan' on Twitter. 

Several fans celebrated the stardom of SRK in a series of tweets on social media. Many also penned thoughts about Gauri Khan and her wait for her son to be released. To note, Aryan's bail had been rejected by the Sessions Court earlier, after which he was sent to Judicial custody. Shah Rukh had also visited Aryan in Arthur road jail and photos from his visit went viral on social media. Fans today used several hashtags like 'Welcome Home Aryan', "Welcome Home Prince' and rejoiced on his return. 

Take a look:

It was on Friday that the release process for Aryan began and Juhi Chawla went to Sessions Court to sign his surety. Certain conditions have been put on Aryan in his bail order that he needs to follow. This includes surrendering his passport, filling Rs 1 Lakh bail bond, visiting the NCB office once a week and more. Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 2, 2021, after they were nabbed in a Cruise ship drugs bust. Since then, they were kept first in NCB custody and later in judicial custody. 

Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan spending sleepless nights over son Aryan Khan's bail; Both SRK and Gauri devastated: Report 

Credits: Twitter


Comments
Anonymous : He has made his parents so proud. Doing great things.
REPLY 2 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Queen of drugs now needs to do some serious soul searching and get professional help to find out why her family is so dysfunctional
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Lets celebrate the return of our freedom fighter lol
REPLY 3 10 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All