Shah Rukh Khan fans trend 'Welcome Home Aryan Khan' on Twitter as his son returns to Mannat after being jailed

After 3 weeks of staying in Arthur Road jail in an alleged drug bust, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is now back at Mannat. The superstar's son was released on bail on Saturday morning after Bombay High Court passed the verdict this week. SRK's bodyguard Ravi was seen escorting him out of jail after his release. The 23-year-old was seen walking out with his mask on. As soon as visuals of Aryan being released from jail came out, fans began to trend 'Welcome Home Aryan Khan' on Twitter.

Several fans celebrated the stardom of SRK in a series of tweets on social media. Many also penned thoughts about Gauri Khan and her wait for her son to be released. To note, Aryan's bail had been rejected by the Sessions Court earlier, after which he was sent to Judicial custody. Shah Rukh had also visited Aryan in Arthur road jail and photos from his visit went viral on social media. Fans today used several hashtags like 'Welcome Home Aryan', "Welcome Home Prince' and rejoiced on his return.

Take a look:

Kitna bhi karlo burai....Sachai ke saamne kuch v nai!!



Ye SRK ka saalo ka mehanat, lagan, nistha, pyaar, imandari, Daanvir dekh rahe ho!!



Pyaar china nai jaata kamaya jaata hain.#WelcomePrinceAryan #WelcomeHomeAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/OBTpZ4tvq8 — Shubham (@IamSRKShubh) October 30, 2021

This is wat SRK has earned , love love love & love #WelcomeHomeAryanKhan https://t.co/QS1jfrEDso — PUNJABI_SRKIAN_STAND_WITH_FARMERS (@Harmeet83751286) October 30, 2021

Mera Bacchaaaa



what a mother feels seeing her child in little difficult only nobody else can ever know...there we had been enduring the worst distress...my world had stopped. Allah has returned my heartbeat to me. my brave lion baby. So proud of you #WelcomeHomeAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/8zZNvQhqdp — =(@JacyKhan) October 30, 2021

Aryan will continue the legacy of SRK ... Future Megastar #WelcomeHomeAryanKhan — Pathan (@Zack_SRKian) October 30, 2021

they tried all evil schemes to bring him down but they forget 'jisko upar waale ne khud nawaazo ho, uska aur koi kya kuch bigaad sakta hai' THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER SHAH RUKH KHAN. EVER.#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan

pic.twitter.com/kaoFiqJQ2c — (@KindaSabrful) October 30, 2021

Aryan Promises to prison people's for help.... Aur we know Dil kholkar karega....



Because Papa king hai unke... #WelcomeHomeAryanKhan — ASIF SRKIAN (@AsifSrkian07) October 30, 2021

SRK ne yeh logon ka Pyaar aur Support kamaya hai !!! #WelcomeHomeAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/KAuuoLEWeu — Kung Fu Guru (@KungFuGuru) October 30, 2021

Best news to hear at morning. Finally light and joy are back to Mannat…but people why you and media can’t give to a boy to reach his house asap… and media with their cameras buuuuuuu neeee…. Give them space to breath #WelcomeHomeAryanKhan — Lena (@SrkLena) October 30, 2021

It was on Friday that the release process for Aryan began and Juhi Chawla went to Sessions Court to sign his surety. Certain conditions have been put on Aryan in his bail order that he needs to follow. This includes surrendering his passport, filling Rs 1 Lakh bail bond, visiting the NCB office once a week and more. Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 2, 2021, after they were nabbed in a Cruise ship drugs bust. Since then, they were kept first in NCB custody and later in judicial custody.

