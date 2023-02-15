Shah Rukh Khan feels Pathaan makers set up a conspiracy to make him go shirtless for Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is running successfully in the theatres currently. The film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has not only broken several box office records but has also paved its way straight into the hearts of all the fans. Pathaan’s release was nothing less than a celebration for all the fans who were waiting to see SRK on the silver screen for almost 4 years. SRK has wowed audiences globally with his turn as a true-blue action hero in Pathaan! SRK has also flaunted his eight-pack abs in the film’s superhit chartbuster song Jhoome Jo Pathaan and the actor says he is happy that youngsters find his chiselled body ‘cool’! Shah Rukh Khan talks about Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan says, “when they (director Siddharth Anand and choreographer Bosco Martis) were doing Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, I think a conspiracy was hatched to make me go shirtless. There was no way that I was sure about doing it (taking my shirt off) but then they made me do it!” He adds, “I think it was already planned that slowly, slowly, they will start opening my buttons. I have never done my signature steps with abs! So, ya, it took a lot of takes, a lot of takes. I’m very happy now when youngsters, my kids see me on screen and say damn cool body papa! I feel very happy but it is really scary! I don’t know if I will be able to do it again.”

Pathaan The blockbuster Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema, having collected 963 crores gross worldwide, and is also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in it. About the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, SRK says, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a song that I feel makes you want to dance. Just wanted to do a step which everyone can do with ease. It comes when it's like all things are done well now and so let's celebrate, it's a party song in the film!”

