Shah Rukh Khan feels Rani Mukerji shines in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway like a Queen, calls the film ‘must watch’

Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll this year after the success of Pathaan. The actor made a power-packed comeback on the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Pathaan. The film which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles has not only been breaking box office records but also been winning the hearts of the fans. Well, now all eyes are on SRK’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji as her film Mrs Chatejee vs Norway is about to release. King Khan seems to have seen the movie and could not stop praising Rani and the entire team for the brilliant film.

Shah Rukh Khan praises Rani Mukerji

Taking to his Twitter handle, Shah Rukh Khan praised Rani Mukerji’s film Mrs Chaterjee. The film revolves around the story of the struggle of a mother who fights with the government of a foreign country to get her children back. The trailer itself had given netizens goosebumps and a lot was being said about the film, we bet fans are going to love it. SRK too could not stop praising the actress and highlighted the tremendous effort by the entire team of Mrs Chaterjee vs Norway. King Khan said, “My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can”. The Pathaan star also called this film a must-watch.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. Pictures from the sets of the two stars have been going viral and creating hype amongst the fans. Apart from this SRK also has Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara.

