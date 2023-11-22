Shah Rukh Khan finally reveals why Rajkumar Hirani's directorial is titled Dunki; explains its meaning

Shah Rukh Khan has been making waves with the tremendous success of both his projects, Pathaan and Jawan. While the fans were yet getting over the fever of his blockbusters, the superstar is back with his next much-awaited, Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the teaser of the film and the first track from the film, Lutt Putt Gaya have already been ruling the internet. Recently, SRK conducted an #AskSRK where a fan asked the reason behind keeping the film title as Dunki and the actor had quite an interesting answer.

Shah Rukh Khan on keeping Dunki as the film title

Today, on November 22, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) where several fans swamped the actor’s timeline with their questions. Amongst various questions, an intrigued fan asked the reason behind keeping Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial as Dunki as he wrote, “Srk Sir movie ka name Dunki rkhne kaa wajah bata skte hai(Can you explain the reason behind keeping the film title as Dunki?)”

In response to this, SRK being his usual self replied with a fascinating yet witty response as he said, “Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders. It is pronounced डंकी. It’s pronounced like Funky…Hunky….or yeah Monkey!!!”

Have a look:

Fans react to the post

Impressed by King Khan’s reply, several fans reacted to the post and expressed their excitement for the film. A fan wrote, “Dunky is full of entertainment and already blockbuster” and another fan commented, “I love your perspective.”

A third fan wrote, “I love the touch of humour he adds everytime.”

About Dunki

Talking about King Khan’s much buzzed Dunki, the film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, marking the first collaboration between the two. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani amongst others.

Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film revolves around the concept of illegal immigration to foreign land. The release date of the film was announced earlier this year in April with a quirky video. In the video, the Jawan actor heaped praises on the director, and in return, the director offered him the film.

The film is all set to captivate the audience this year on December 22, on the occasion of Christmas.

