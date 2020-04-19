Shah Rukh Khan finds a cheerleader in Lady Gaga during Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home concert

Shah Rukh Khan joined hands with Global Citizen for its special One World: Together At Home concert. The actor found a cheerleader in Lady Gaga.

Millions all over the world came together this weekend to watch the One World: Together At Home global broadcast. The special at-home concert watched several international stars including Beyonce, , , Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Chris Martin, and Charlie Puth performing for viewers. The entertainment stars paid tribute to the Coronavirus frontline workers. Although Gaga sat down on her piano to deliver a moving performance, she also turned cheerleader for several stars. This includes Bollywood star Shah Rukh.

In a video from her Instagram Stories shared by SRK fans, Gaga is seated in her dark room with her beau Michael Polansky. In what lasted for merely three seconds, Gaga seems to be thrilled to watch SRK come on screen. She hoots for Shah Rukh when as he addresses the audience of the at-home concert. The actor dressed in all-black live-streamed his message from his home in Mumbai.

Watch the clip below:

Lady Gaga cheering as SRK comes up on her TV screen with the important message, is totally how all of us felt on seeing him - From the instagram story of @ladygaga #TogetherAtHome @GlblCtzn pic.twitter.com/xwXItVoDJm — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 19, 2020

Talking to the viewers, Shah Rukh spoke about the situation in India. "India is currently facing one of the biggest challenges in her history. With the population of over a billion citizens, the spread of Covid-19 is bound to have a negative impact. Battling this crisis is going to take its toll and this is the time to take action," he said.

"Right now I am working with a team of people who are working on providing the protective equipment, quarantine centres, food and essentials to patients in hospitals and homes. But, to beat this pandemic, the world has to come together," he added.

Shah Rukh has made donations to several charities in India. This includes PM-CARES Fund, Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra. The actor also turned his 4-storeyed office into a quarantine centre. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

