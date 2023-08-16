Shah Rukh Khan finds Dream Girl 2 trailer ‘very funny’; Ananya Panday says ‘he’s excited to watch’ the film

Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday, has shared in a recent conversation how Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the trailer of her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2 with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. She shared that King Khan is very excited to watch the film as he found the trailer very funny. The actress opened up about SRK’s thoughts on the upcoming movie.

Ananya Panday reveals Shah Rukh Khan ‘loved’ Dream Girl 2 trailer

Speaking with News18, Ananya Panday shared that the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has given a thumbs up for the trailer of Dream Girl 2. Sharing details about SRK’s thoughts on the movie, Pannday said, “He (Shah Rukh Khan) told me 3-4 days back that he really loved the trailer and found it very very funny and he’s excited to watch it.”

Moreover, one of the first promotional videos of Dream Girl 2 had Ayushmann Khurrana’s character Pooja from the film interacting with Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) on a phone call. Eventually, the video reached the Pathaan actor who endorsed it.

Talking about the same, Khurrana said, “It’s very cute of him, very sweet of him because all the fan clubs got activated and tagged Shah Rukh sir and he replied and he (also) loved the banter. Very fun! I think that’s great validation coming from a legend.”

Ananya Panday opens up about her bond with Shah Rukh Khan

Ananya Panday, who has grown up with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and both are close friends now, shared that even though she has known the Jawan actor ever since she was a toddler, she is still star struck by him. Moreover, the 24-year-old actress shared that she has still kept the first ever message that Shah Rukh Khan sent her after watching her on the big screen for the first time.

“Not just by the actor he is, but also by the human being he is. He is witty, he is humble, he is funny, he is caring, he can make anyone feel so so special. So I think I’ve observed a lot just as a human being from him growing up,” Panday added.

A sequel of 2019 comedy-drama film Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2 is a Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Anu Kapoor, Asrani, and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles. The film is set to release on August 25.

