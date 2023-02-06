Shah Rukh Khan finds THIS scene of Deepika Padukone 'sexiest' from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan returned back to the big screens with his highly-anticipated film, Pathaan. He reunited with his most loved co-star Deepika Padukone. The Siddharth Anand directorial marked their fourth collaboration. It also starred John Abraham in a key role. The film took a flying start at the box office and since then, it has created havoc with its thunderous run. On Sunday, Pathaan touched the 400 crore mark at the domestic box office. To celebrate the massive success, SRK along with Deepika, John, and Siddharth hosted a success meet with the media. During the event, Khan was seen praising Deepika and her action sequences in the film.

King Khan, who impressed the audience with his different avatar, couldn't stop gushing over Deepika's beauty. He also talked about the kind of impact Deepika made with her sleek action scenes. The superstar called it the 'sexiest action scenes'. He said, "Many people have seen it and voh trailer mein bhi hai, ek admi se lipatkar, ghoomakar, usko neeche girake, uspe chadkar usko maarti hai...mere saath aisa karle...itna pyaar hai uske andar...I'm toh jealous of that guy ki yaar itne kareeb se itni khoobsurati aur uske upper baitkar...main bolta 'aur maar aur maar' (Many people have seen it already and it’s also in the trailer where Deepika Padukone in the action scene, jumps onto someone, flips him, drops him to the floor and hits him, I wish she did that with me. I’m jealous of that guy for being so close to someone so beautiful. If it were me, I would have said "hit me more, hit me more (laughs).”

He further added, "If I may say so, I think it’s one of the sexiest action scenes that I have seen."

The audience love watching Deepika and Shah Rukh. They stole hearts with their magical chemistry in the past in films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

Work front

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Jawan alongside Nayanthara. He also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Deepika has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan, Project K with Prabhas and Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn.