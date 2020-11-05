Shah Rukh Khan to fly out Atlee's team next month to Mumbai; Team plans to lock script, cast & locations

While this is Atlee's first Bollywood film, looks like Sha Rukh Khan is going the extra mile and making sure the director has all resources at his disposal in Mumbai.

, who recently celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai, has been busy attending the Indian Premier League. Once the actor wraps up and returns home, SRK will begin prep to shoot for his next film. After his last film Zero, King Khan will be returning to the big screen with Pathan. The film opposite and John Abraham has already caused a flurry of excitement among fans. However, another such film which sent fans from all over into a meltdown was SRK's collaboration with Tamil director Atlee.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed the news in February that the Bigil director and SRK will be joining hands. A trade source had told Pinkvilla back then, “Shah Rukh and Atlee are expected to make their announcement, along with , within the next couple of months and film will immediately begin. While SRK fans had expected an announcement on his birthday, Atlee’s script wasn’t ready."

While this is Atlee's first Bollywood film, looks like SRK is going the extra mile and making sure the director has all resources at his disposal in Mumbai. According to a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh will be flying out Atlee's entire team next month to Mumbai. Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film, has his team also working with Atlee on the script. Turns out, important aspects like the film's final script and cast will be locked.

A source revealed to the portal, "He (Atlee) will be in the city from December for narrations, to lock the cast, scout for locations and get his technical team in place," adding that the superhit film director will also be setting up an office in Mumbai to make work and travel easier from Chennai during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, SRK will begin work on Pathan by November-end and his film with Rajkumar Hirani is also in the works.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to play double role of a criminal & investigative officer in Atlee’s next? Here’s what we know

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×