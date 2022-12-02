Shah Rukh Khan flying in the air on his bike in new stills from Pathaan will raise your adrenaline rush

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are extremely excited after the Pathaan teaser was released on his birthday. His movie Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles is releasing January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan happens to be an action entertainer. The makers unveiled the film's teaser promo in March, earlier this year and today the official Twitter page of YRF shared a couple of unseen stills from the film to raise the already high excitement levels of the fans.

The official Twitter handle of YRF shared a couple of stills from the film. In the first still, we can see Shah Rukh Khan on his bike flying high in the air over a Jeep amidst the beautiful snowy background. The next still gives a mesmerizing view of the Eiffel Tower and Paris city. Then comes a picture of a car which is on fire which gives a glimpse of the high-intensity action. Sharing these pictures, YRF wrote, “8 countries, 3 superstars, 1 film – PATHAAN. Team Pathaan shot in Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia and Siberia, Italy, France, India and Afghanistan! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Check out the stills: