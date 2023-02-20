Shah Rukh Khan found THIS scene the most difficult to shoot in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Pathaan. This film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles not only broke several box office records but also won the hearts of all his fans. As the film continues to break records with its run at the box office. SRK seems to be in the mood for a little chit-chat with his fans. He started with Ask SRK session on Twitter and we are loving to read his responses as always. Scroll down to find out which was the most difficult scene to shoot in Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan talks about shooting the most difficult scene in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan started with a fresh round of Ask SRK on Twitter today. Fans often wait for him to be active so that they can ask him whatever questions they like. Today, one of the fan asked him, “Which was the most hard working scene to Shoot in Pathaan? #AskSRK” To this, SRK replied, “The body shots….I was very shy and very cold!!” Well, King Khan has indeed flaunted his packs and looked fabulous in Pathaan. Another fan asked him, “How did you feel when you first saw yourself on screen? I really want to know how does it feel, seeing your dreams come true.” SRK replied, “I get awkward seeing myself in screen….” Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s replies:

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer film On July 5, 2022, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Yash Raj Films is planning to make the biggest action film in Indian cinema with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles. And now, we have exclusively learned that the two-hero film is on track as planned and the basic story too has been locked. “The plot of this epic two-hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked. The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan’s since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story of this Tiger – Pathaan two hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the Mentor Writer of the haloed YRF Spy Universe,” revealed a trade source.

