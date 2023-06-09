Shah Rukh Khan fronted Pathaan gets widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia and CIS

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, is the highest grossing Indian film of the year with gross collections in the vicinity of Rs 1050 crores at the worldwide box office. The film broke many initial and full-run records on its way and is currently the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi version, in India and worldwide. After a solid initial run, the film is still making ripples across the globe as it is releasing in phases, in countries it didn't see a proper release in. The film first had a very good run in Bangladesh last month and is now gearing up for a wide release in Russia and CIS next month.

Pathaan Gears Up For A Wide Release In Russia And CIS On The 13th Of July, 2023

Pathaan is getting the widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia and CIS including Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijaan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan. The dubbed version will release on July 13 across these regions, in over 3000 screens. This is big news since not many Indian films have seen a release of their film in Russia, forget getting a local dub and releasing in so many screens. In the past, Indian films have done historic numbers but since the dis-integration of the Soviet Union, the market has diminished and it no longer is a traditional market for Indian films. The performance of Pathaan in Russia is very critical since it can make way for more Indian films to release there in the future. The availability of Pathaan readily on the internet can dampen its prospects but one can never say for certain.

Pathaan Is The Trialblazer For YRF's Spy Universe

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Pathaan can very well create the gateway that Yash Raj Films is looking for, for its other films to make it big in non-traditional international markets for Indian films. Pathaan did over 48 million dollars in its initial run, internationally, an absolutely unheard number for an Indian film in its first phase. It opened new territories for Indian films and Russia and CIS are next on the list.

What are your expectations from Pathaan in Russia and CIS?

