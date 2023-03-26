Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam and Suhana Khan exude royalty in new family pic; Fans can't stop gushing

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the power couple of Bollywood, never fail to dish out major couple and family goals. On Sunday evening, Gauri took to social media and dropped a stylish family picture with fans. The picture featured herself, SRK, AbRam, Aryan and Suhana Khan. Fans were elated to see their family picture as it is definitely a rare sight.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan pose for a perfect family portrait with Aryan, AbRam and Suhana Khan

In the picture, King Khan is seen sporting a black t-shirt with matching pants and a leather jacket while Gauri looks stunning in a black dress featuring a plunging neckline. Aryan and AbRam, on the other hand, are seen twinning with his dad in black. Suhana, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, looks breathtaking in a black-and-white ensemble. SRK and his sons are seen mirroring each other's intense expressions while the girls look all things chic.

Gauri shared the picture and wrote, "Family is what makes a home… Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, fans went gaga over it. A fan wrote, "The most strongest family i know." Another fan commented, "The Legendary Family In The Universe." Others were seen thanking Gauri for posting the picture. Neelam Kothari commented, "Gorgeous picture!" and Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Shweta Bachchan and Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emojis.

Work front

Shah Rukh was recently seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film managed to break several records at the box office. Next, he has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline. On the other hand, his daughter Suhana is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies co-starring Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. It will be released on Netflix this year. Aryan too is busy with his debut project. He has co-written the script and will be making his directorial debut soon.

