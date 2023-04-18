Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam and Suhana pose for picture-perfect family portraits; Internet is thrilled

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen on the big screen after four years. The audience was excited to watch him in Pathaan. It went on to break several records at the box office. Amid the massive success, new pictures of Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, Aryan, AbRam and Suhana Khan have stormed the Internet. Recently, Gauri announced that she will be launching her coffee-table book, My Life In Design. The viral picture-perfect family portraits are from her coffee-table book.

Shah Rukh Khan's family pictures go viral

King Khan's fan clubs have shared the pictures on social media. In the first picture, the Khan family is seen twinning in black and white. SRK, Aryan and AbRam are seen sporting white t-shirts paired with leather jackets and denim jeans. On the other hand, Suhana and Gauri have opted for a white top and black bottoms. They are seen posing inside a lavish indoor area. In the second picture, the adorable family is seen donning shades of white and blue. The boys are acing the denim-on-denim trend while the ladies look stunning in their chic white outfits. Both pictures exude royal vibes. Have a look:

After the pictures were shared on social media, fans were seen gushing over them. A fan wrote, "Our PATHAAN Family." Another fan commented, "Lil Abram makes them all happy and laughs." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, a picture of SRK and Aryan is also doing the rounds in which the star kid looks like a replica of his dad. The father-son duo is also seen twinning in similar outfits. Fans were all praise for them. A fan wrote, "What an awesome picture!" Another fan commented, "King and Prince."

Work front

SRK is currently shooting for Atlee's Jawan in the city. It also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. He also has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Suhana will make her Bollywood debut this year with The Archies while Aryan will make his debut as a director soon.

