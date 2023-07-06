Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri chill with Rani Mukerji, Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar in THIS viral pic from London

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan returned to Mumbai with their son AbRam post spending time in the US. Reportedly, they were on a family vacation. Before heading to the US, Shah Rukh and Gauri were holidaying in London. During their visit, a lot of celebs from B-town including Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and others were also vacationing there. Now, a picture of SRK, Gauri, Karan, Rani, Aditya and others from London is doing the rounds on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra in London

A picture was shared by a fan on Reddit recently that featured SRK, Gauri, Karan, Aditya and Rani. The fan mentioned that even Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were seen with them. In the viral picture, they are seen chilling at London's Hyde Park which is a common spot for celebrities. All of them are sitting in the park and chatting while Shah Rukh is seen standing (visible behind the boy). The actor has sported an all-black outfit and his face is also covered with a black mask. The blurry picture is clicked from a distance. Well, it was truly a visual treat for the fan who managed to click this picture. Have a look:

Soon after the picture was shared by the fan, people were seen reacting to it. A user wrote, "Pretty cool to see the OG trio of SRK, KJo and Aditya Chopra still hanging out together in their free time." Another user wrote, "This is so crazy no way! If i was there i would literally start crying. I hope ur bf's friend at least got to say hello to srk." Others were seen thanking the fan for sharing the picture.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported by The Times of India that Shah Rukh was injured in the US and he underwent a minor nose surgery. But the claims were later rubbished and a source close to the actor told Hindustan Times that SRK was doing fine and the injury reports were false. Even when King Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning, there was no sign of injury on his face. His fans were relieved that he was fit and healthy. SRK returned to Mumbai ahead of the release of the Jawan trailer. It is expected to come out anytime soon now. The Atlee directorial will be released in theatres on September 7.