Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri convert personal office into COVID 19 quarantine centre for children, women and elderly

After announcing several initiatives to support all those suffering from the Coronavirus outbreak, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also offered their personal office space into a quarantine centre for children, women and the elderly.

and have stepped up to help those in need for support amidst the Coronavirus crisis. The King Khan and his wife have now converted their 4-storey personal office space into Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. The announcement was made by my BMC on Twitter and was reshared by Red Chillies Entertainment. After announcing several other initiatives to support those whose lives have been affected by Coronavirus, Shah Rukh and Gauri too yet another step to help curb the crisis.

My BMC tweeted, “#StrongerTogetherWe thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly.Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona.” After the announcement was made, fans of King Khan and Gauri took to Twitter to applaud King Khan’s generosity in the time of a national crisis of Coronavirus. Shah Rukh didn’t just contribute funds to the Centre and State government but also came up with several other initiatives to help others in the time of need.

Also Read|Shah Rukh Khan goes all out to support government funds & other initiatives amid Covid 19 scare

From providing protective equipment for medical workers to helping in procuring test kits to providing meals to those who are homeless, Shah Rukh has gone all out to help everyone in the way he can and these gestures have surely won the hearts of millions of people who follow the star. Not just this, when Shah Rukh was thanked by several ministers for his contributions, King Khan responded with humility and left everyone in awe of him.

Check out BMC’s tweet:

#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/4p9el14CvF — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

Post the news came out, fans trended on Twitter #SRKOfficeForQuarantine and applauded King Khan and wife Gauri for his gesture and help. In the time of need, the entire Bollywood has come together to combat Coronavirus. Many other stars too have contributed to various funds to help all those who have been affected by the deadly disease. As of now, the Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 3000 and a nationwide lockdown is continuing till April 14, 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More