Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri dancing at a Holi party in this throwback video will drive your quarantine blues away

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan continue to be the B-town couple that never fails to leave fans gushing and well, it looks like it has always been that. Check out this video right here.

Everyone seems to have gotten stuck at home with the Coronavirus outbreak. With celebrities staying home and fans missing them both, on-screen, and otherwise, this seems to be the right time to look out for throwbacks, old films, and similar such things. Boredom does strike everybody and while we are all trying to be as productive as we can given all that is happening in the outside world, we thought we would bring in a treat for all the fans.

Shah Rukh and his lady love have always been one to grab attention and while the two have everyone's hearts every single time they step out, SRK is quite the gentleman and together, they never fail to set out major couple goals ever after all these years of marriage. Today, we came across a video of Shah Rukh and Gauri from a Holi party they attended back in the day and well, watching the two dance is definitely a sight to behold, isn't it? With all the colour and fun they seem to be having, this video is gold for all the SRK fans.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's video right here:

On the work front, Shah Rukh is yet to officially announce his next project, however, the actor will be seen doing a cameo in Brahmastra, and reports have it that it is going to be quite the interesting role that he will pull off. None the less, we are all waiting on official announcements for the actor's other projects.

Credits :Lehren

