Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan: 10 couples and their Diwali 2022 celebrations

The auspicious occasion of Diwali was celebrated on October 24 across the country. After keeping it low-key for two years, everyone was seen going all out with the grand celebrations including your favourite celebrity couples. From dazzling in blingy outfits to throwing lavish parties and enjoying scrumptious food, Bollywood celebs left no stone unturned to ring in Diwali. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has stayed away from media post his son Aryan Khan's case, was seen with his ladylove, Gauri Khan in the city while lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were seen enjoying quality time at home. Here's taking a look at the couples and glimpses of their celebration: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Pathaan, was seen attending Diwali parties this year. He attended Amritpal Singh's party with his son Aryan Khan. On Monday, SRK and Gauri were seen outside the Red Chillies office for Diwali pooja. Later, he was seen arriving at Amitabh Bachchan's residence with his wife to attend their big bash. Fans are yet to get a glimpse of the couple from the party but veteran actress Kirron Kher dropped an adorable picture with Shah Rukh. She wrote, "Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali."

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Lovebirds Hrithik and Saba are often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance and social media PDA. They have also been attending events and weddings together. But it looks like the duo ditched the grand Diwali celebration and went low-key instead. Hrithik and Saba were not seen attending any Bollywood party. The actress took to her Instagram story and shared a sweet picture with her beau. In the picture, they were seen twinning in white outfits.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Alia and Ranbir celebrated their first Diwali post-marriage. Both of them also preferred a low-key Diwali since they are all set to welcome their first baby anytime soon. The duo was not seen gracing the Diwali parties too. They celebrated the festival of lights at home with their family. Neetu Kapoor shared the picture with them and wished everyone a happy Diwali. Alia looked all things pretty in a pink ethnic outfit while Ranbir looked dapper in a black kurta.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen making heads turn as they were papped at Manish Malhotra and Amritpal Singh's Diwali parties. The Bachchan family also hosted a bash for their industry friends on Monday. Fashion designer Nachiket Barve shared a happy picture with Abhishek and Aishwarya from the party.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja The new parents in town, Sonam and Anand also hosted a grand party for their friends and family. The entire Kapoor clan was seen marking their presence at the party. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday and others were making starry appearances. Sonam, on the other hand, looked mesmerising as always as she sported an all-white outfit.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor After celebrating her birthday recently, Malaika Arora was seen leaving everyone awestruck with her fashionable appearance at Sonam's party with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika looked ravishing in a green outfit while Arjun stunned in a black shimmery sherwani. Arjun, who was shooting for his next in the UK, recently returned to Mumbai to be with family during Diwali. He also gave a sneak peek into the Diwali reunion with his grandmother and uncles. He shared a picture and wrote, "The Sons & Grandsons in black(almost) with the main woman of the house for Diwali!!!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Kareena and Saif chose to stay at home and ditch the parties. In fact, the lovely couple hosted an intimate dinner get-together for their family members. It was graced by Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and other members of the Kapoor family. Bebo shared the picture of her 'parivaar' on Instagram. She also dropped cute and funny pictures with her boys.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Vicky and Katrina took the internet by storm with their appearances at several Diwali parties. The couple celebrated their first Diwali post marriage and fans were eagerly waiting to see them together. They also were seen doing Diwali rituals at home. Vicky shared a picture with his 'Laxmi' for the pooja while Katrina gave a glimpse of their celebration at home.

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan Amid promoting his upcoming film, Bhediya, Varun celebrated the festival of lights with his wife Natasha. The duo was seen dishing out major couple goals with their stylish appearances. They also attended Manish Malhotra and Sonam Kapoor's parties. The actor was seen sharing a paww-dorable picture with Natasha and their dog Joey to wish the fans.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka might be in Los Angeles, but she never fails to celebrate the festivals with her husband Nick. The couple was clicked enjoying a dinner outing in Beverly Hills, California. They were joined by Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra. This Diwali is extra special for Priyanka and Nick as it's their first with their daughter Malti Marie. The duo welcomed her via surrogacy this year.

