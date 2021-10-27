Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan to Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli: 5 celeb couples who did Diwali dressing right

Diwali may be almost a week away but the excitement, happiness and vibes of the festive season have already gripped everyone. Diwali is all about lights, prosperity, a lot of sweets and obviously dressing up. On this day, everyone dresses up in their traditional best. Even our Bollywood celebrities do not leave any stones unturned in making the most of the festive seasons. BTown Diwali parties are quite popular and we see almost the entire industry putting their best and stylish foot forward. Right before Diwali this year, we thought of giving you a glimpse of 5 celebrity couples who did their Diwali dressing right so that you can take cues from it.

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

When we are talking about fashion then how can Sonam Kapoor’s name not come in it? The fashionista never fails to make headlines with her stylish outfits. After the wedding, even her hubby Anand Ahuja grabs attention for his style statement. In one of Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash, the couple /decided to go black and white and that can never go wrong. Sonam wore a white coloured saree that had lacework at the sides and a beautiful pattern at the end. She paired it with a white shrug and heavy jewellery. Anand on the other hand wore a black kurta-pyjama and a black bandgala on it.

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

One of the cutest couples of Bollywood who often give out major couple goals too never goes wrong with their dressing. The couple perfectly balanced and complimented each other’s outfits. On the one hand where Anushka chose to go overboard with her multi-coloured lehenga and heavy jewellery, Virat kept it simple with a white kurta pyjama with a white Nehru jacket.

Mira Rajput & Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is indeed one of the most stylish actors of Bollywood. He along with his gorgeous wife Mira Rajput never fail to make heads turn. Mira’s teal blue ruffled saree and Shahid’s beige kurta over beige pants paired with brown oxford shoes definitely can become your style this Diwali.

Gauri Khan & Shah Rukh Khan

The king and queen of Bollywood SRK & Gauri always make a royal entry at any party. Not too over the top dressing, never underdressed, the power couple always hits the right punch with their fashion game. Shah Rukh’s black pathani suit and Gauri’s baby pink lehenga with white work on it will make you stand out in the crowd.

Twinkle Khanna & Akshay Kumar

Keeping the colour tone subtle, Akshay and Twinkle too chose light colours. Twinkle wore a baby pink sharara and Akshay wore a white coloured traditional style kurta pyjama.

