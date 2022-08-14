Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam pose with the Indian flag ahead of Independence Day; PIC

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and they all love him so much that fans cannot wait for the release of his upcoming movie Pathaan. Today, netizens came together and trend #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow on Twitter after they enjoyed his cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Well, it is India's 75th Independence Day tomorrow and it is indeed a special day for all Indians. SRK along with his family made sure to be a part of this celebration by hoisting the tri-colour and posing with it.

Shah Rukh Khan & family posing with the Indian flag

Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to share this lovely picture. In the picture, we can see Gauri Khan standing in the middle wearing a white coloured blazer that she paired over dark blue jeans that were ripped on her knees. On her one side stood Shah Rukh Khan who was almost twinning with his wife. He too wore a white tee with dark-coloured pants. AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan stood on two ends and were twinning in white tees and blue pants. The entire family completed their look with white sports shoes. They all stood as the Indian flag swayed in full glory. Sharing this picture, Gauri wrote, “Happy Independence Day.”

Check out the picture:

Netizens trend #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow

Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in his second successful cameo of the year in Laal Singh Chaddha. Ever since fans saw him in the film, they cannot stop talking about the actor and it looks like the wait of his fans for Pathaan has become even more difficult. Maybe that is why his fans have been trending #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow on Twitter. One of the fans wrote, “Come any circumstance, We are ready to combat it, TOGETHER. Let Nothing...Nothing spoil your theatrical experience, watching the most special movie @iamsrk #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s fantasy drama Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4 year hiatus, he is returning back on the silver screen with three big films namely Pathaan directed by Sidharth Anand, and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, and Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. His daughter Suhana Khan will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s next film The Archies, which will also release in 2023.

