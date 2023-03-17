Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan enjoy Ahaan Panday, Karan Mehta’s dance performance at Alanna Panday’s wedding-VIDEO

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray finally tied the knot on Thursday, in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, her daughter Alizeh and many others were spotted arriving for Alanna and Ivor’s wedding. Kanika Kapoor was also present at the wedding, and her Instagram stories give a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who also attended Alanna’s wedding. Shah Rukh and Gauri were seen enjoying Ahaan Panday, Karan Mehta’s performance on SRK’s ‘I am the best’ song. They were also seen cheering as the team groom danced to Naatu Naatu.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan spotted enjoying performances at Alanna Panday’s wedding

A video from Alanna and Ivor’s wedding reception that has been going viral on Instagram shows Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta performing to the song ‘I am the best’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. The crowd cheered for them, and Shah Rukh and Gauri were also seen enjoying the dance from the sidelines. Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a white shirt, with a black blazer and matching formal pants. Another video shared by Kanika Kapoor on her Instagram stories showed ‘team groom’ dancing to Naatu Naatu, and Shah Rukh and Gauri were seen smiling and clapping as they enjoyed the performance.

Check out the video of Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta’s performance, and glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan enjoying the team groom’s dance performance.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s wedding

While the bride and the groom haven’t yet shared pictures from their wedding ceremony yesterday, we got some glimpses of the ceremony through Ananya Panday and Aaliyah Kashyap’s Instagram stories. For their big day, Alanna and Ivor wore ivory outfits, and looked incredibly happy.

