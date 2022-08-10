Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan make for a stunning couple as they party with friends & family in Delhi; PIC

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and there is no denying this fact. Well, the actor has been keeping busy these days because if his hectic shoot schedule but despite all that he manages to spend some quality time with his family and especially his wife. Delhi holds a special place in the couple's life and we all know why. Today, taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri shared a picture of her with SRK posing with their friends and family in Delhi.

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s picture from Delhi

In the picture, we can see Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with a large group of people. Gauri Khan can be seen wearing a nice white jacket over light blue denim. She is standing next to Shah Rukh Khan who is seen wearing a blue tee over black pants. In the picture, we can see their friends and family too. Sharing this picture Gauri wrote, “Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories… Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at @shalini.passi ’s.”

Check out Gauri Khan’s post:

Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan & Aryan Khan spotted at the airport

Recently, fans got a triple treat as Shah Rukh Khan along with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan stepped out of the airport. SRK held AbRam’s hand and Aryan walked with them.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s fantasy drama Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4 year hiatus, he is returning back on the silver screen with three big films namely Pathaan directed by Sidharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. His daughter Suhana Khan will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s next film The Archies, which will also release in 2023.

