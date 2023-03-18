Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan shake a leg on AP Dhillon’s song at Alanna Panday’s wedding reception-VIDEO

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray tied the knot on March 16 at a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Their wedding was attended by Alanna’s cousin Ananya Panday, her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, her daughter Alizeh, Kanika Kapoor, and many others. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were also present at the wedding reception, and just yesterday, a video of them enjoying the dance performances at Alanna and Ivor’s reception went viral on Instagram. Today, we came across another video that shows Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on the dance floor.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan shake a leg at Alanna Panday’s wedding reception

A video that has been shared by Deanne Panday on her Instagram stories shows Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray dancing, while Ahaan Panday and others danced behind them. AP Dhillon’s Dil Nu song played in the background, and soon Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also joined the guests on the dance floor. They shook a leg to the song, and were seen having a great time at Alanna Panday’s wedding reception. While Shah Rukh Khan wore a white shirt, black blazer and matching pants, Gauri Khan dazzled in a green and black coloured gown with cutouts at the waist. Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, in another video, Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta were seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘I am the best’ at Alanna’s wedding. Shah Rukh and Gauri were spotted enjoying and cheering from the sidelines, and the video is going viral. Meanwhile, Alanna’s cousin Ananya Panday danced to Saat Samundar Paar with Ahaan Panday and Chunky Panday.

Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a pastel blue Manish Malhotra chiffon saree worn for Alanna’s wedding. The saree had ivory threadwork on the borders, and she paired it with a bikini-style blouse that had a plunging neckline.