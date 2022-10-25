Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s 31st Anniversary: 5 times they spoke on being each other's strength on chat shows

As of date, we have no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan is ruling the hearts of people in the country and is a role model for many. On this special day, let us rewind some of the best moments of the adorable couple on the chat shows over the years.

The King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan , and his wife Gauri Khan are celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary today. On several occasions, Shah Rukh has narrated in detail about his love story with Gauri Khan. The legendary couple met at a common friend's party in 1984 when he was only 18 years old. Later, as time progressed, they started dating each other. The couple tied the knot on October 25, 1991, and continue to set new benchmarks of relationship goals.

When Shah Rukh Khan told Gauri Khan: 'Humare saath rahoge to yahi maze karoge'

The month of September was ruled by Brahmastra promotions and Koffee With Karan episodes. In one of the Koffee With Karan episodes this year, Gauri Khan graced the couch of the popular chat show. While they had a discussion on a variety of topics, one part of the show did steal the limelight. At a certain moment, host Karan Johar asked Gauri to call up her husband Shah Rukh Khan which could earn her 6 points. King Khan did not disappoint his wifey and picked up the call within a fraction of a second when wifey called him.

When KJo told him that he helped her in earning six points on the show, the My Name is Khan star gave the sweetest reply and said, "See Gauri, humare saath rahogi toh yahi maze karogi (If you stay with me, you’ll keep earning points like this)."

When Shah Rukh Khan said ‘Mujhe bhi apna bhai samjho’ to Gauri Khan

There is no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan love each other since time immemorial. However, did you know that Shah Rukh Khan tried to ‘brother-zone’ Gauri. In a chat show with actor Farhan Akhtar, Shah Rukh long ago revealed that he said this to Gauri prior to getting married. He said, “Mujhe bhi apna bhai samjho. (consider me like your brother)”. He said this when he met Gauri at a party.

When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about Gauri Khan on Simi Garewal’s chat show

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have tonnes of love and respect for each other. And this interview is an example of the same. In a chat show of Simi Garewal, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about what he feels about Gauri. The Devdas actor said, “I am an actor because I don’t like being Shah Rukh, but she is Gauri because she likes being Gauri.” He added, “Gauri is someone who is usually calm, peaceful and very real.”

When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about Gauri and her bond with kids

Koffee with Karan is indeed one of the newsiest chat shows that aims to spill secrets prevailing in B-Town. In one of the seasons of the chat show, Shah Rukh Khan said that he never thought that Gauri would be a good mother. In a conversation with Karan Johar, the My Name is Khan actor said, “Surprisingly, I never thought Gauri would be a good mother. She doesn't come across as a children-friendly lady. "

While Gauri looked surprised hearing this, Shah Rukh continued, "I didn't think... She is not coochy-cooing, like girls do around kids. But I was pleasantly surprised that she is an absolutely wonderful mother. And she is the kind of mother that kids with my kind of father need to have. "

Clearly, they indeed set relationship goals that many couples crave even today.

When Gauri revealed about her alleged insecurity when SRK acts with other heroines in film

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan –are clearly the best couple in B-Town. In 2005, Gauri Khan arrived as a guest on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. During the show, Karan asked her if she ever got ‘insecure’ about Shah Rukh. Gauri said, “Firstly, I only get irritated with that thought when someone asks me that question. I pray to God every day that if we are not supposed to be together and if he has to be with somebody else, then God, let me find somebody else also. And, I hope he is handsome. It’s true! This is what I pray to God and I mean it. I feel if he has to be with somebody else, if he chooses to be with somebody else, I would not want to be with him. I would say, ok, great! Let me move on with somebody.” This witty reply by Gauri left netizens awestruck.

Meanwhile, we will see Shah Rukh next in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. We wish a couple a Happy Anniversary!

