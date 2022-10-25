Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s 31st Anniversary: 5 Times they won us over with their Instagram banter

When speaking of power couples in Bollywood, which are the first names that pop up in your head? We bet it's Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan! Not only do they make for a charming and stunning couple, the two of them are also extremely witty. Neither Gauri nor Shah Rukh Khan are extremely active on social media, but on rare occasions, they do engage in fun banter on Instagram. Their replies usually garner a lot of attention because of how hilarious and witty they are! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who tied the knot on October 25, 1991, are celebrating their 31st anniversary today. On this occasion, let’s take a look at a few times they left us amazed with their hilarious and witty banter on Instagram!

When Shah Rukh Khan’s shirtless picture elicited an epic reaction from Gauri Khan A few weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan shared a shirtless picture from his photoshoot on Instagram. In his caption, he wrote, “Me to My Shirt today: 'Tum hoti toh kaisa hota....Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti.......Tum hoti toh aisa hota..'" As fans swooned over SRK’s body, Gauri Khan dropped a hilarious comment on her hsuband's post that left us in splits. Sharing her honest reaction, Gauri wrote, “Oh God! Now he's talking to his shirts also.....!!!!". Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s fans couldn’t contain their laughter and they reacted to Gauri’s comment with laughing emojis.

Shah Rukh Khan’s hilarious response to Gauri’s picture with his wax statue Gauri Khan once posted a throwback picture that features Shah Rukh Khan as well as his wax statue which was unveiled at Paris's Grevin wax museum in 2008. Gauri was seen posing in the middle, with Shah Rukh Khan and his wax statue on either side. Gauri shared the picture with a witty caption that read, “Two much to handle... @iamsrk.” Shah Rukh Khan, in turn, dropped a hilarious reply that read, “Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain (And for the last one and a half year, both of them are at home).” Check out their comments below.

Shah Rukh Khan replies to Gauri Khan’s tweet praising their son Aryan Khan Two months ago, Aryan Khan shared a few stunning pictures from his photoshoot. Back then, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan’s comments on the post had grabbed a lot of attention. Gauri Khan was proud of her son, and she reposted Aryan’s picture on her Twitter, and wrote, “Onwards and upwards… my boy”. Shah Rukh Khan replied to his wife’s tweet by sharing a still from his movie ‘Main Hoon Na’. The picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan resembled Aryan Khan’s pose in the picture. Replying to Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Mujh par gaya hai… my boy!”

When Shah Rukh Khan asked Gauri Khan to design his office Gauri Khan is an interior designer, and she often posts pictures of the spaces she designed on her Instagram. She once posted a gorgeous picture of an office space she designed and Shah Rukh Khan dropped a comment asking Gauri to design his office space as well. “When are you designing my office?" asked SRK. Gauri Khan had a sassy reply, and she commented, “As soon as I have some free time..." along with an emoji. Check out their Instagram banter below.

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s cute banter Gauri Khan once shared a post in which she mentioned that the ceiling is often overlooked, and why it should be given more attention. Shah Rukh Khan commented on a post and requested Gauri to refurbish his office. “Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do!!! I want something nice to look upto when we restart work,” he wrote. Gauri replied, “@iamsrk our team is on it sir!!!!” Meanwhile, her friend Kaajal Anand wrote, “@iamsrk she will put up a huge blow up of herself for you to look up to,” to which Gauri replied with, “what a great idea,” along with laughing emojis.

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan never fail to shell out relationship goals! Here’s wishing them a happy wedding anniversary.

