Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Red Chilies Entertainment issues important statement against fraudulent job offers; Read

It is not a hidden fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan own a production house with the name Red Chillies Entertainment. Their production house has given us some of the most remarkable films in the past.

But, recently, the official Instagram handle of the production house shared a post that grabbed all our attention. The statement released spoke about the fraudulent job offers circulating on various platforms. Scroll down to read the statement.

Red Chillies Entertainment released a statement about fraudulent job offers

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Red Chillies Entertainment shared a statement about fraudulent job offers making it on social media, WhatsApp, and other platforms. These offers claim to be associated with the production house and many people are falling prey to the enticing job opportunities.

Shah Rukh Khan’s production house further stated, "We want to unequivocally state that Red Chillies Entertainment does not communicate and recruitment policy or offer any employment opportunities or any other opportunities via WhatsApp or any other social media platform.”

It also expressed that ‘genuine opportunities’ are circulated via the official sites and channels of the production house only.

Check it out: