Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani’s throwback picture is all things GOLD

November 2 is the biggest day in the life of a Shah Rukh Khan fan. On this day, the actor was born in New Delhi. This year, the King of Bollywood celebrated his 58th birthday with his fans and admirers. Among the many celebs who wished SRK on his birthday was actress Namrata Shirodkar who shared a throwback picture with him also featuring his wife Gauri Khan and former actress Sangeeta Bijlani.

Namrata Shirodkar shares throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan

Social media was buzzing with birthday wishes for Shah Rukh Khan as he celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2. Several Bollywood celebs including Farah Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and many others showered love on SRK on his birthday.

Among them was veteran actress Namrata Shirodkar who took to her Instagram stories and posted an old picture of herself with the Jawan actor. In the throwback pic, Gauri Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani can also be seen. The four stars shared bright smiles as they posed for the camera.

The three women in the picture were all glammed up in their best western attires while SRK glanced from behind his wife, cutely managing to be in the frame. Sharing the pic, the Astitva actress penned, “Happy birthday @iamsrk! Wishing you a year as epic as you are!”

Take a look:

Today was an eventful day for the actor and his fans too. After meeting his fans outside his Mumbai house Mannat in his typical style, the actor attended a special meet and greet with his fans. At the theatre full of his well-wishers, SRK along with director Rajkumar Hirani dropped the teaser for their upcoming comedy film Dunki.

At the coveted event, both the celebs spilled some unknown secrets that took everyone by surprise. After wrapping up the promotional event, the Pathaan actor turned host to many Bollywood celebs who are currently having a gala time at the secret birthday party hosted by him. As of now, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Arjun Kapoor have shared pictures of their glam outfits for the event. Several other B-town biggies are also expected to attend the star-studded event in Mumbai.

