Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri spoke to Aryan Khan via video call from Arthur Road Jail

The drugs on cruise case took a new turn after the special NDPS Court reserved its order till October 20 for Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s son had been sent into 14-day-judicial custody. Well, after the court reserved its order yesterday, fans expressed their disappointment. Reportedly, Aryan was even shifted to the normal cell with others after being tested negative for COVID-19. The latest reports are that the star kid got a chance to interact with his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan via a video call from inside the cell.

Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI wrote, “Drugs-on-cruise case | Aryan Khan spoke with his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail: Jail officials Mumbai Special court has reserved order for 20th October on his bail application.” Many celebrities took to their social media accounts to express their disappointment against the court reserving its order. We are sure that it must be a really tough time for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Take a look:

Drugs-on-cruise case | Aryan Khan spoke with his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail: Jail officials



Mumbai Special court has reserved order for 20th October on his bail application. — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

The star kid has been reportedly allotted a qaidi number, yesterday. According to India Today, Aryan has been given qaidi number N956. He was reportedly allotted the same after he moved out of the quarantine at the Arthur Road jail.

Apart from that, Aryan has reportedly received Rs 4,500 as a money order from his family. He received the money about a few days ago. The amount will be used for Aryan’s canteen expenses. As the court has reserved the order on Aryan’s bail plea, the star kid will be staying in jail for another six days before a decision is taken on his bail application.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan surviving on biscuits inside Arthur Road jail? SRK's son not eating jail food suggest reports​