Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri turn cheerleaders for their 'baby' Suhana Khan on release of The Archies teaser

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The excitement around the film is sky-high. Earlier today, the team launched the teaser of The Archies at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina in lead roles. Netizens are highly impressed by the teaser and so are Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan cheer for Suhana Khan

The Archies is set in 1964 and the coming-of-age musical set is based on a group of friends and their lives in Riverdale. The teaser has got netizens nostalgic with its vintage vibe. A while ago, King Khan took to social media and cheered for his baby girl. He even wished the entire team of The Archies. He shared the teaser and wrote, "On Father’s Day here’s wishing the best to my baby… all the babies… and Tiger Baby… for #TheArchies!" Suhana replied to his post, "luv uuuu."

Gauri too shared the video and praised Suhana. She wrote, "Super excited to watch #TheArchies… @zoieakhtar style. all the best to the wonderful team!"

Meanwhile, netizens were seen praising the entire team for getting the vibe right. A user wrote, "This was surely the 90s throwback we needed." Another user wrote, "Suhana literally ate 90's fashion and left no crumbs." One of the comments also read, "I used to read Archies comics and this is a major but beautiful throwback for me."

The makers are yet to announce the release date. But it will release on Netflix this year.

Work front

Shah Rukh was recently seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film broke several records at the box office. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan co-starring Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. The film will hit theatres on September 7. Apart from this, he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. It also features Taapsee Pannu in an important role.

