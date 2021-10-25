Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri's 30th anniversary: Couple's 5 vintage photos that are proof of their everlasting bond
On this day, back in 1991, a young SRK and Gauri tied the knot in a low-key ceremony. Today, the lovebirds complete 3 decades of togetherness and are doting parents to three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. While Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan can now call proudly call themselves Mumbaikars, the couple were born and brought up in Delhi.
In fact, after their wedding, SRK and Gauri did not even plan to stay in Mumbai temporarily. While SRK's acting career took off, Gauri had revealed in an interview once that she prayed so that his first film won't work and they can move back to Delhi to be with their respective families. Well, that didn't happen, and SRK's phenomenal rise to success is one for the books.
Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have dished out several relationship goals. Be it attending wife Gauri's design shows or SRK taking a backseat from work to spend time with the kids, the couple have defined and redefined various aspects of a solid relationship.
Today, on SRK and Gauri's 30th anniversary, we decided to go back in time and pull out these vintage photos of the couple to reminisce their resilient journey through the years.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri attend his Waxwork Unveiling at the Musee Grevin on April 28, 2008 in Paris, France (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Shah Rukh Khan with his kids, sister and wife Gauri at the premiere of the film Paa in Mumbai in 2009. (Photo by Yogen Shah/The India Today Group via Getty Images)
Here's wishing SRK and Gauri another strong 3 decades of togetherness!
ALSO READ: PICS: Varun Dhawan & wife Natasha Dalal look adorable as they celebrate their first Karwa Chauth