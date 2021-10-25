Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri's 30th anniversary: Couple's 5 vintage photos that are proof of their everlasting bond

Updated on Oct 25, 2021 06:17 PM IST  |  429.3K
   
There will be no celebrations in order at Mannat this year as Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan await the return of their son Aryan Khan who is currently lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison under a narcotics case.  But be it rain or sun, the couple and their relationship has stood the test of time for over three decades. 

On this day, back in 1991, a young SRK and Gauri tied the knot in a low-key ceremony. Today, the lovebirds complete 3 decades of togetherness and are doting parents to three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. While Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan can now call proudly call themselves Mumbaikars, the couple were born and brought up in Delhi. 

In fact, after their wedding, SRK and Gauri did not even plan to stay in Mumbai temporarily. While SRK's acting career took off, Gauri had revealed in an interview once that she prayed so that his first film won't work and they can move back to Delhi to be with their respective families. Well, that didn't happen, and SRK's phenomenal rise to success is one for the books. 

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have dished out several relationship goals. Be it attending wife Gauri's design shows or SRK taking a backseat from work to spend time with the kids, the couple have defined and redefined various aspects of a solid relationship. 

Today, on SRK and Gauri's 30th anniversary, we decided to go back in time and pull out these vintage photos of the couple to reminisce their resilient journey through the years.

srk-gauri-30th-anniversary-photos-inline_1.jpg
 
1990, Portrait of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan. (Photo by Dinodia Photos/Getty Images)
 
srk-gauri-30th-anniversary-photos-inline_3.jpg
 
Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan at an award show. (Photo by Hemant Pithwa/The The India Today Group via Getty Images)
 
srk-gauri-30th-anniversary-photos-inline_2.jpg
Shah Rukh Khan is seen with wife Gauri Khan at the launch of Arjun Rampal's new restaurant & bar, Lap, in New Delhi in 2009. (Photo by Jyoti Kapoor/The India Today Group via Getty Images)
 
srk-gauri-30th-anniversary-photos-inline_4.jpg

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri attend his Waxwork Unveiling at the Musee Grevin on April 28, 2008 in Paris, France (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

srk-gauri-30th-anniversary-photos-inline_5.jpg

Shah Rukh Khan with his kids, sister and wife Gauri at the premiere of the film Paa in Mumbai in 2009. (Photo by Yogen Shah/The India Today Group via Getty Images)

Credits: PinkvillaGetty Images


Comments
Anonymous : Be supportive, drug addiction breaks a family amd there are plenty case studies out there. srk cannot be held responsible for his son's choices in life. Parents work hard to provide a better life for their kids, the kids should learn to be more grateful.
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Losing all respect for Sharukh and his family. He is now taking help from drug peddler politicians to bail his son? Really. Apoint the best of the best lawyer of the country but don’t use nawab Malik type of people.
REPLY 3 11 hours ago
Anonymous : United by drugs and separated by PC
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
Anonymous : In between there was Priyanka chopra and drug addiction.
REPLY 1 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Bakwas bandh kr apni.
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Two important issues that must be probed are if the nationals from Nigeria had valid Indian visa. What are the purpose of visit of these foreigners. Do they have a network. The second issue is if NCB obtained approval from authorities for purchasing costly tickets of Cruise Ship. How many tickets were bought. Who financed the tickets of the private persons who has become witnesses. There must be continuous efforts to improve the procedures and working of the Central Agencies.
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : The power couple!! Nothing can beat them no matter what!!!!! Stay strong
REPLY 0 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Happy 30th anniversary to the OGs!!!
REPLY 0 13 hours ago
Anonymous : The OG couple? THE OG COUPLE
REPLY 0 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Happy anniversary to Shahrukh sir and Gauri ma'am. God bless you both and your family. Hope your bad times end soon.
REPLY 0 13 hours ago

