Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri's 30th anniversary: Couple's 5 vintage photos that are proof of their everlasting bond

There will be no celebrations in order at Mannat this year as Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan await the return of their son Aryan Khan who is currently lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison under a narcotics case. But be it rain or sun, the couple and their relationship has stood the test of time for over three decades.

On this day, back in 1991, a young SRK and Gauri tied the knot in a low-key ceremony. Today, the lovebirds complete 3 decades of togetherness and are doting parents to three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. While Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan can now call proudly call themselves Mumbaikars, the couple were born and brought up in Delhi.

In fact, after their wedding, SRK and Gauri did not even plan to stay in Mumbai temporarily. While SRK's acting career took off, Gauri had revealed in an interview once that she prayed so that his first film won't work and they can move back to Delhi to be with their respective families. Well, that didn't happen, and SRK's phenomenal rise to success is one for the books.

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have dished out several relationship goals. Be it attending wife Gauri's design shows or SRK taking a backseat from work to spend time with the kids, the couple have defined and redefined various aspects of a solid relationship.

Today, on SRK and Gauri's 30th anniversary, we decided to go back in time and pull out these vintage photos of the couple to reminisce their resilient journey through the years.

1990, Portrait of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan. (Photo by Dinodia Photos/Getty Images)

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan at an award show. (Photo by Hemant Pithwa/The The India Today Group via Getty Images)

Shah Rukh Khan is seen with wife Gauri Khan at the launch of Arjun Rampal's new restaurant & bar, Lap, in New Delhi in 2009. (Photo by Jyoti Kapoor/The India Today Group via Getty Images)