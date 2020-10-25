Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri's Wedding Anniversary: Couple's retro pics will make you fall in love all over again

Today, as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary, we decided to bring to you retro photos of the couple and SRK shared lovingly by Gauri.

Bollywood's new-age couples like - or -Virat Kohli often set couple goals. But there are a few others who have stood the test of time like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Kajol- . One such couple is and who complete 29 long years of their wedding anniversary today. The adorable couple who often keep things low-key on social media and are rarely spotted in the city are loved by their fans.

Thanks to their presence on social media, SRK and Gauri's fans are treated to some unseen pictures once in a blue moon and it often spreads like wildfire on social media. Not just Gauri and SRK, but their pictures with their little one AbRam are also a rage on Instagram and Twitter.

Today, as the couple celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary, we decided to dig deep into Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's treasure trove of pictures on Instagram and bring to you retro photos of the couple or SRK shared lovingly by Gauri that will make you fall in love all over again.

Take a look:

SRK and Gauri tied the knot back in 1991 when the actor was on his way to attaining stardom. The couple's love story is nothing short of a romantic fairy tale. While we've heard how SRK left Delhi and came to Mumbai in search of Gauri, the actor also fooled her by telling her that they would honeymoon in Paris. SRK instead ended up taking Gauri to Darjeeling.

Last year, the actor told HT, “When I got married, I was very poor while Gauri was middle-class, well-to-do. So like how usually everyone does, I had promised her that after we get married, ‘I’ll take you to Paris and show you the Eiffel Tower’."

"But obviously, it was all a lie because neither I had the money nor I had the air tickets but somehow I convinced her. I fooled her into believing I was taking her to Paris and took her to Darjeeling,” SRK said. Well, the family of five -- SRK, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are currently in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League and looks like there will be celebrations galore.

Here's wishing Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan a very happy wedding anniversary!

