  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan gears up to cheer for Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2020: Let’s get behind our Knights

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a tweet ahead of IPL 2020 in Dubai. He urged everyone to cheer for his team, Kolkata Knight Riders as they gear up for another season of 20-20 matches.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: September 10, 2020 02:13 pm
News,shah rukh khan,Kolkata Knight Riders,IPL 2020Shah Rukh Khan gears up to cheer for Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2020: Let’s get behind our Knights
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is not just a Bollywood superstar but also the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. Amid the postponement of IPL 2020 due to COVID 19, the actor was missing the fun of the game. However, now, IPL is all set to begin in Dubai this year and ahead of it, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted and cheered for his team. The handsome superstar backed up his 'knights' and urged all his fans to shower love on his cricket team who were all set to take on others in the tournament in Dubai. 

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and wrote, "@kkriders #HaiTaiyaar... come on, let’s get behind our Knights and support them through this season! #TuFanNahiToofanHai." As soon as Shah Rukh tweeted about it, fans were left excited about the upcoming season of 20-20 matches. The season opens on September 19 and the final will be held in November. Recently, the IPL schedule was announced and fans of the game were all charged up for the new season. 

Shah Rukh’s team’s first match is going to be against Mumbai Indians on September 23, 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Well, amid the lockdown, the actor too may have been missing cheering for his boys on the ground. Now, with the season beginning on September 19 in Dubai, fans of the 20-20 format of the game can surely cheer up and get ready to back their respective teams. The first match is on September 19, 2020, between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Recently, IPL was also in the news as the sponsor of the tournament was changed. 

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet:

Also Read|Priyanka Chopra sports bangs in a new IPL video and takes us back to her old Bollywood days

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Really hoping its not rigged.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement