Shah Rukh Khan gears up to cheer for Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2020: Let’s get behind our Knights

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a tweet ahead of IPL 2020 in Dubai. He urged everyone to cheer for his team, Kolkata Knight Riders as they gear up for another season of 20-20 matches.

Actor is not just a Bollywood superstar but also the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. Amid the postponement of IPL 2020 due to COVID 19, the actor was missing the fun of the game. However, now, IPL is all set to begin in Dubai this year and ahead of it, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted and cheered for his team. The handsome superstar backed up his 'knights' and urged all his fans to shower love on his cricket team who were all set to take on others in the tournament in Dubai.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and wrote, "@kkriders #HaiTaiyaar... come on, let’s get behind our Knights and support them through this season! #TuFanNahiToofanHai." As soon as Shah Rukh tweeted about it, fans were left excited about the upcoming season of 20-20 matches. The season opens on September 19 and the final will be held in November. Recently, the IPL schedule was announced and fans of the game were all charged up for the new season.

Shah Rukh’s team’s first match is going to be against Mumbai Indians on September 23, 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Well, amid the lockdown, the actor too may have been missing cheering for his boys on the ground. Now, with the season beginning on September 19 in Dubai, fans of the 20-20 format of the game can surely cheer up and get ready to back their respective teams. The first match is on September 19, 2020, between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Recently, IPL was also in the news as the sponsor of the tournament was changed.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet:

