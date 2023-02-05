Shah Rukh Khan gets chatty with his 'first heroine' Renuka Shahane over Pathaan; Fans love their sweet banter

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the massive success of his recently released film, Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it also stars Deepika Padukone , John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. Today, the film touched the 400 crore mark at the domestic box office. Amid enjoying the glorious run, Ashutosh Rana was seen watching Pathaan with his wife and actress Renuka Shahane today. The actress took to social media and updated her fans about the same. Her post caught SRK's attention and the duo indulged in a sweet banter.

Renuka took to Twitter and dropped happy pictures with Ashutosh as they watched Pathaan. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Finally going to watch #Pathaan Mausam bilkul sahi hai kursi ki peti baandh li hai with Col Luthra ji." Soon after she shared the post, King Khan was seen reacting to it. While replying to Renuka, the superstar revealed that she was his 'first heroine'. The duo worked together in the 1989 TV series, Circus.

Khan replied, "Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!!"