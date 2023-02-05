Shah Rukh Khan gets chatty with his 'first heroine' Renuka Shahane over Pathaan; Fans love their sweet banter
Amid enjoying the glorious box office run, Ashutosh Rana was seen watching Pathaan with his wife and actress Renuka Shahane today.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the massive success of his recently released film, Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. Today, the film touched the 400 crore mark at the domestic box office. Amid enjoying the glorious run, Ashutosh Rana was seen watching Pathaan with his wife and actress Renuka Shahane today. The actress took to social media and updated her fans about the same. Her post caught SRK's attention and the duo indulged in a sweet banter.
Shah Rukh Khan and his 'first heroine' Renuka Shahane get chatty
Renuka took to Twitter and dropped happy pictures with Ashutosh as they watched Pathaan. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Finally going to watch #Pathaan Mausam bilkul sahi hai kursi ki peti baandh li hai with Col Luthra ji." Soon after she shared the post, King Khan was seen reacting to it. While replying to Renuka, the superstar revealed that she was his 'first heroine'. The duo worked together in the 1989 TV series, Circus.
Khan replied, "Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!!"
Renuka too got into a chatty zone and reverted in a quirky manner. She tweeted, "Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kahaa hai. aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa."
Fans were seen enjoying their camaradrie. One of the fans wrote, "Circus se Pathaan tak ka safar." Another fan shared their throwback video and wrote, "Yeh toh jag zahir hai Ji, top secret kya rakhna. Aur woh Mrs. Luthra hone se pehle Pathaan ki pehli heroine hai, unhe pata hogi iss baat ki hi gussa nikale honge. Luthraji underestimated u but got the lesson, he cannot afford letting his best officer go."
Work front
Shah Rukh will be next seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He also has Jawan in the pipeline alongside Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra.
