Shah Rukh Khan gets a marriage proposal for AbRam from a fan and his reply is proof of his chivalry

Shah Rukh Khan conducted an ‘Ask SRK’ session a day back on Twitter. A fan proposed marriage to SRK's son AbRam with his niece and shared her photo. Here’s how the superstar reacted to it.

Superstar began this week on a happy note as he interacted with his fans on social media a day back. From addressing rumours about his next to giving some extremely witty answers, King Khan proved why he is India’s favourite superstar. Amid the several questions he got, there was a fan who sent Shah Rukh a marriage proposal for his son, AbRam. Yes, and the best part came when SRK responded to him in the most chivalrous manner.

A fan shared a photo of his niece and tweeted to Shah Rukh, “#AskSRK sir my niece Vedika loves Abram, can she marry him, she's only 1 yrs old last month, would be glad of you could wish her and bless her.....” The fan proposed the marriage of his niece with King Khan’s youngest son AbRam. On reading the same, Shah Rukh replied in the sweetest manner and his reply won everyone’s hearts. The superstar told the fan that his niece is pretty.

Shah Rukh replied, “God bless her. She is very pretty.” Several fans had tweeted to Shah Rukh and had asked many things to him. The Zero star responded to some of them. From picking Rajkumar Hirani over Martin Scorese and Christopher Nolan to addressing rumours of his next, SRK won hearts of people all over again with his witty answers. Shah Rukh also revealed that he is spending time with his kids , Aryan and AbRam amid Coronavirus lockdown and also shared his quarantine routine.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to a marriage proposal for AbRam:

God bless her. She is very pretty. https://t.co/XsyNxqOvHQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh was seen in 2018’s film Zero with and . The film didn’t fare well at the box office and since then Shah Rukh hasn’t announced his next. As per reports, Shah Rukh will be seen in Brahmastra in a cameo. The film is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

