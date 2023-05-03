Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed at Mumbai Airport, looks dapper in all-black attire; See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan is a star and there is no denying this fact. He enjoys a massive fan following and the craze of fans on seeing him is proof of it. All eyes have been on him ever since his film Pathaan was released earlier this year. The film performed extremely well at the box office and it was indeed a sparkling comeback for the actor after almost 4 years. Now he has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanathara in the pipeline. Today, the superstar was spotted at the Mumbai airport and as expected, the crowd went into a frenzy upon seeing him.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Mumbai airport

In the pictures, we can see Shah Rukh Khan arriving in style in an all-black attire. The moment he arrives, the crowd went crazy on seeing him. He was escorted by his team and his manager. The actor greeted everyone with his usual ‘salaam’ gesture. He wore a black tee, layered it with a black leather jacket and paired it with black cargo pants. The actor also wore black glasses and managed to walk towards his car.

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan’s new ad

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the most followed star kids in town. He recently took over social media after he made his directorial debut. His first ad featured his superstar father and fans loved the way Aryan presented King Khan in the ad.

Aryan directed his debut ad for a luxury streetwear brand. He spoke about the same with Harper's Bazaar and shared his experience. During the conversation, Aryan was asked if he faced any challenges while working with his father Shah Rukh Khan. He said that his dad makes everyone's job easier on set and hence it wasn't challenging for him. Aryan shared, "Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn."

