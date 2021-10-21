Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed post jail visit to meet Aryan Khan; WATCH

After Aryan Khan's jail time increased due to rejection of his bail plea by Mumbai Sessions Court in the Cruise ship drug bust case, Shah Rukh Khan went to meet his son inside Arthur Road Jail on Thursday. The meeting took place after 14 days of Aryan's placement in the prison due to the arrest by NCB in the drugs case. However, as the superstar left the premises after meeting Aryan, he was mobbed by the crowd present outside the prison.

In the video shared on Twitter by ANI, Shah Rukh can be seen walking out of the jail amid heavy security after meeting Aryan. The cops as well as security can be seen trying to move the crowd away to make way for Shah Rukh to reach his car. The superstar can be seen trying to manoeuvre amid the crowd that was gathered outside the Arthur Road Jail where his son Aryan Khan has been kept amid the ongoing investigation of the drugs case.

Take a look:

#WATCH Shah Rukh Khan leaves from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after a brief meeting with son Aryan pic.twitter.com/A9y2exXtn4 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Aryan was arrested on October 2 with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha and others in a drugs case. He was arrested from the International terminal for cruise ships in Mumbai. Post that, the NCB kept him in custody and later he was shifted to judicial custody. He was moved to Arthur Road jail after that. Aryan's bail plea has been rejected again on Wednesday by Mumbai Sessions Court. Post his bail rejection, Shah Rukh Khan visited Arthur Road Jail on Thursday to meet Aryan Khan. Aryan's lawyers appealed to the Bombay High Court to hear SRK's son's bail plea urgently on Thursday. The Bombay High Court has now posted the matter for hearing on October 26.

