Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed post jail visit to meet Aryan Khan; WATCH

Updated on Oct 21, 2021 06:14 PM IST  |  40.8K
   
Shah rukh Khan outside Arthur Road Jail
Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed post jail visit to meet Aryan Khan; WATCH

After Aryan Khan's jail time increased due to rejection of his bail plea by Mumbai Sessions Court in the Cruise ship drug bust case, Shah Rukh Khan went to meet his son inside Arthur Road Jail on Thursday. The meeting took place after 14 days of Aryan's placement in the prison due to the arrest by NCB in the drugs case. However, as the superstar left the premises after meeting Aryan, he was mobbed by the crowd present outside the prison.

In the video shared on Twitter by ANI, Shah Rukh can be seen walking out of the jail amid heavy security after meeting Aryan. The cops as well as security can be seen trying to move the crowd away to make way for Shah Rukh to reach his car. The superstar can be seen trying to manoeuvre amid the crowd that was gathered outside the Arthur Road Jail where his son Aryan Khan has been kept amid the ongoing investigation of the drugs case. 

Take a look:

Aryan was arrested on October 2 with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha and others in a drugs case. He was arrested from the International terminal for cruise ships in Mumbai. Post that, the NCB kept him in custody and later he was shifted to judicial custody. He was moved to Arthur Road jail after that. Aryan's bail plea has been rejected again on Wednesday by Mumbai Sessions Court. Post his bail rejection, Shah Rukh Khan visited Arthur Road Jail on Thursday to meet Aryan Khan. Aryan's lawyers appealed to the Bombay High Court to hear SRK's son's bail plea urgently on Thursday. The Bombay High Court has now posted the matter for hearing on October 26. 

Also Read|NCB finds 'drug related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan & debut actress; Submits in court 

Credits: ANI


Comments
Anonymous : No one like King Khan! You made us proud the world over, we sadly don’t deserve you. One who is caught pointing a gun is a free man, cuz his name is not Khan. Lucky him!
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Media are like flies sitting on dung ( the dung being Bollywood)
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Indian media disgusting fools
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : media is 3rd grade classless imbeciles
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Journalists/media, politicians and lawyers - the world would be a better place without them
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : The super rich only beleive in raising their kids by dumping them in boarding school
REPLY 3 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Aryan might be a culprit and he needs to be punished,but.... Is this media trial really necessary???
REPLY 6 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Exactly
REPLY 2 12 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All