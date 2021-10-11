Shah Rukh Khan gets more backing as Farah Khan Ali, director Sanjay Gupta tweet in his support.

As Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan await the bail hearing of their son Aryan Khan, the superstar and his family have been receiving a lot of support. After a steady stream of support from Hrithik Roshan, Ali Fazal, Sussanne Khan and others, the latest one to support SRK and his family are Farah Khan Ali and director Sanjay Gupta.

Taking to Twitter, they expressed solidarity. Sanjay Gupta tweeted, "Shahrukh Khan has always been there in his own way for every one that has ever needed help and reached out to him. THIS I CAN SAY FOR A FACT!" He added, "I am a father. My son is 10yrs old. God forbid he has to pay the the price for my beliefs. So not f*** fair!"

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali tweeted, "SRK and family have my support. Always have and always will have my support. Have known them personally too long and know they are good people. I pray all goes well for them. @iamsrk."

Take a look at their tweets below:

Shahrukh Khan has always been there in his own way for every one that has ever needed help and reached out to him.

THIS I CAN SAY FOR A FACT! — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 10, 2021

I am a father.

My son is 10yrs old.

God forbid he has to pay the the price for my beliefs.

So not fukn fair! — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 10, 2021

SRK and family have my support. Always have and always will have my support. Have known them personally too long and know they are good people. I pray all goes well for them. @iamsrk — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) October 10, 2021

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan had penned an open letter for Aryan with words of encouragement. A part of the heartwarming letter read, "My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience."

ALSO READ: No relief yet for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, bail hearing moved to Oct 13 in Cruise ship drugs case