Shah Rukh Khan gets papped in the city as he begins shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan; See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s last movie Zero, along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, was a box office disaster. Ever since then his fans have been waiting for him to announce his next project.

It’s been almost two years since was last seen on the silver screen in Aanand L Rai directorial Zero. While SRK had high hopes from the movie, Zero tanked at the box office, following this, the superstar went on a long break. Post Zero debacle, there have been continuous speculations about Shah Rukh’s next project as his massive fan following has been yearning to get him back in action. And after a wait of around two years, the wish is finally coming true as according to the recent reports, King Khan has begun the shooting of his next project.

As per the media reports, SRK will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming directorial Pathan. Apparently, producers Yash Raj Films had planned to keep the first day of shooting under wraps. However, according to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Pathan has hit the floors today. “Shah Rukh Khan has begun filming for Pathan at Mumbai’s Yash Raj Studios from today. The whole team is very excited to see King Khan back in action. SRK himself is kicked about the film and his role in the film. He has come fully prepared and is looking forward to shooting this film,” a source was quoted saying to the publication.

Interestingly, amid these reports, SRK was also papped in Mumbai today wherein he was sporting a long hair look along with glasses. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the media reports are rife that SRK will be sharing the screen with and John Abraham in Pathan. Reportedly, the duo will join the team in 2021. We wonder if the makers or SRK will be making an official announcement for Pathan anytime soon.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan keen on doing a crossover as Tiger and Pathan in each other's films?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×