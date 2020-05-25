Shah Rukh Khan gets a peck from Alia, Parineeti in THROWBACK pic & we wish it was us instead of the actresses

Shah Rukh Khan gets a peck on the cheek from his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra in a throwback photo; Take a look

and shared screen space in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi, and until these two come together again for a film, what made us happy was a throwback photo of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and wherein these two lovely ladies are seen planting a kiss on his cheeks. That’s right! In the photo, we can see SRK sandwiched between Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra as they kiss him on the cheeks and this is clearly one of the cutest photos that we have seen on the internet today.

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, when the nation is grappling a pandemic, Shah Rukh Khan, too, extended his support towards the Coronavirus relief funds and also, offered his Mumbai office to the BMC for quarantine facilities. Also, a few days back, SRK participated in an international concert- Together At Home, that had several eminent celebrities. Also, SRK took part in the fundraiser organized by and Zoya Akhtar wherein SRK and AbRam crooned to a song and entertained their fans.

Now, since all of us are home, SRK, a few days back, decided to interact with his fan on Twitter and during the interaction, a fan asked SRK about his next film, and to this SRK said, “Abe sign to kar doon...abhi shooting kaun karega!!.” Also, another fan asked SRK: “When will u announce ur next ...Tired of rumours...and Analyzing ur next by looking at ur looks in video n guessing the film u r doing #asksrk,” and to this, King Khan said, “Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made..and it’s obvious you all will know.” On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and , and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next film. As for Alia Bhatt, she will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2

Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra's photo as he gets a kiss from the ladies:

