Shah Rukh Khan gets rid of his Pathaan locks, opts for traditional look for Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar party; PICS

Shah Rukh Khan is a star and there is no denying this fact. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans go gaga over him whenever the actor makes an appearance. He was spotted last night at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding bash and today yet again the actor was spotted at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party and we bet fans will skip a heartbeat when they look at his pics. The actor has gotten rid of his Pathaan look. He has chopped off his chair, shaved his beard and moustache. SRK looked dapper in his all-black attire.