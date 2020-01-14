Shah Rukh Khan gets trolled by anti CAA and NRC protestors on his silence; Crowd sings his song from DDLJ

Anti CAA and NRC protestors sing Shah Rukh Khan's song at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh to slam the actor on his mute stand.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have paved way for protests across the country. While a few people are seen forming groups and protesting on the streets, others are voicing their disapproval on social media. The netizens are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to expressing their dissent. Many B-Town celebs too have sided with the netizens. However, many are still upset over A-listers of Bollywood maintaining a mute stand over the issue.

, being known as the King Khan of Bollywood seems to on the radar for his perpetual silence. Recently, the anti-CAA and NRC protestors in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh trolled the actor and slammed him, singing his own song 'Tujhe Dekha' from his iconic blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The crowd twisted the lyrics of the song in a way to suggest Shah Rukh Khan's silence over the matter.

Check out the video:

#ShaheenBagh sends its love to SRK in a way never seen before: Tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam,

Shahrukh hogaya begaana sanam Somebody please show this to @iamsrk

. #ShaheenBaghProtest #ShaheenBaug pic.twitter.com/knXQL3W7vG — Md Mubashshir Naseer (@Mubashshir_N) January 9, 2020

Further, when the stars kept mum over the masked mob violence on the students of JNU, it gave way to a lot of criticism once again. However, some celebs such as , , Swara Bhasker, , Ayushmann Khurrana and a few others have taken a stand on the subject.

Credits :Twitter

Read More