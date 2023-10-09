Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover following probable threats: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan, who delivered two back-to-back blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan this year, has reportedly been provided with Y+ security cover in view of probable threats to him. A report in Indian Express states that security agencies in Maharashtra have upgraded Shah Rukh Khan’s security cover to Y+ category, in light of ‘imminent and probable’ threats to the actor. While police sources in Mumbai confirmed about the security detail, the report states that they refused to disclose the nature of the threat that SRK is facing.

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover

As per Indian Express, on October 5, the Maharashtra State Intelligence Department (SID) informed all the police commissionerates, district police and special protection units (SPUs) in the state to provide ‘Y+ with an escort scale of security to Shah Rukh Khan with immediate effect’. The police sources informed the news channel that this decision to grant Y+ security detail was taken post a recent high-committee meeting during which threats and security to Shah Rukh Khan were reviewed.

As part of the security detail, SRK will get 11 security personnel, including 6 commandos, 4 police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle. A police source informed Indian Express that the policemen will be stationed at Shah Rukh’s bungalow Mannat, in Mumbai. The actor will pay for his security, and his security cover will be there until the following high-level committee recommendation and review committee decision.

Meanwhile, a report in News18 states that Shah Rukh Khan was granted Y+ security in the wake of threat perception after his two blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan this year. The news portal quoted the notification issued by Dilip Sawant, special IGP, VIP security, which states, “In view of the recent imminent and probable threats to Shah Rukh Khan, cine actor, all unit commanders are requested to provide him Y+ with escort scale of security on payment basis, with immediate effect till the next high-level committee recommendation and review committee decision, during his visit/engagements and stay in your jurisdiction to avoid any untoward incident."

Earlier, in November 2022, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security cover was also scaled up to Y+ category after he allegedly received threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

