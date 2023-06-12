Shah Rukh Khan gives a savage reply to a fan who asked if Gauri Khan makes him do ‘ghar ka kaam’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Pathaan, has been treating his fans with surprises. After making a starry appearance at Mannat on Saturday, he decided to host an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Monday evening. Every time he interacts with his fans on Twitter, he makes sure to leave netizens impressed with his priceless replies. Today’s session was no different.

Gauri Khan gives Shah Rukh Khan ‘ghar ka kaam’?

Before interacting with the fans, King Khan gave a shoutout to his daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her debut this year. She will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. SRK, a proud father, showered love on Suhana and the entire team. He then tweeted that he was up for ‘Ask SRK’ for 15 minutes. Reacting to his tweet, a fan wrote, “Ye hamesha aapke paas bs 15 min hi kyu hote hain, bhabhi ji ghar ka kaam aap se hi karwati hain kya? (why do always have 15 mins, Gauri Khan makes you do household chores?”

Without wasting any time, SRK instantly replied, “Beta apni kahaan humein na suna…jaa ghar ki saaf safai kar!!” Have a look:

Fans were left in splits after he responded to the question. His hilarious reply left them mighty impressed. Meanwhile, while bidding goodbye to his Twitter fam, Khan revealed that he was going to spend time with his daughter.

He wrote, “Need to go now have lots of meetings pending. Have to organise the minutes of the meeting and do some research….Naah just messing with you all. Just going and sitting with my daughter Suhana now. Love u all have a good life. Thanks for #AskSRK.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. Helmed by Atlee, the film will hit theatres on September 7.

